Dublin school board trustee killed in crash while volunteering at food drive

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
5
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Dublin school board trustee killed in crash while volunteering at food drive

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
California
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin school board member killed on school campus

Catherine Kuo, 48, a mother of two children and a well-known member of the community, was volunteering at a food drive on campus at the time of the accident.

DUBLIN, Calif. - Dublin Unified School District's board trustee was killed on Wednesday when she became pinned between two vehicles at Fallon Middle School, officials say.  

Catherine Kuo, 48, a mother of two children and a well-known member of the community, was volunteering at a food drive on campus at the time of the accident. 

Police responded to the school located at 3601 Kohnen Way at 11:45 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When they arrived they discovered she was standing at the rear of a vehicle when another vehicle struck her from behind when she became pinned. 

Paramedics and the fire department provided treatment before she was transported to Eden Medical Center for her injuries. 

Police said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. 

With permission from Kuo's family, Dublin schools interim Superintendent Daniel R. Moirao released a heartfelt statement expressing grief after learning Kuo succumbed to her injuries. 

"Our heart goes out to Catherine’s family and friends. We can’t begin to fathom the impact of this loss to you. She dedicated so much of her heart, soul, and time to our community. Catherine had a lightness about her, a comforting manner that helped people feel at ease. She was friendly, nurturing, kind, and generous.  We were lucky to have known her and will miss her more than words can express," Moirao's statement read. 

Kuo was described as a "loving wife" and "dedicated community member." 

The school district plans to support staff and students in light of the great tragedy they have experienced. They included information for crisis support lines and grief counseling services for anyone in need. 