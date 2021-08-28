Expand / Collapse search

Dust storms in Maricopa, Pinal counties prompt calls to delay travel

By FOX 10 Staff
Dust storm in Casa Grande. Courtesy of Francisco Mendoza Lopez (file photo)

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - A dust storm swept across Pinal and Maricopa counties Saturday night and safety officials asked anyone who had plans to travel to delay them due to safety.

A dust storm warning was in effect through 7:30 p.m. for a portion of Pinal County, the National Weather Service says. In Phoenix, there was a dust advisory until 7:45 p.m.

"If you encounter dense blowing dust, pull off the road as far as possible (not just the shoulder) and park; turn off the lights and keep your foot off the brake. Pull Aside, Stay Alive!" NWS said in a Tweet.

Highways 10 and 8, and areas near Casa Grande and Eloy were impacted by low visibility.

