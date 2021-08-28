Dust storms in Maricopa, Pinal counties prompt calls to delay travel

article

A dust storm swept across Pinal and Maricopa counties Saturday night and safety officials asked anyone who had plans to travel to delay them due to safety.

A dust storm warning was in effect through 7:30 p.m. for a portion of Pinal County, the National Weather Service says. In Phoenix, there was a dust advisory until 7:45 p.m.

"If you encounter dense blowing dust, pull off the road as far as possible (not just the shoulder) and park; turn off the lights and keep your foot off the brake. Pull Aside, Stay Alive!" NWS said in a Tweet.

Highways 10 and 8, and areas near Casa Grande and Eloy were impacted by low visibility.

