Protester throws egg at Larry Elder, prompting candidate to scramble out of Venice

A campaign stop in Venice nearly got messy for Larry Elder.

As gubernatorial candidates scrambled across California to make their case just days before the Recall Election, Elder made a quick stop to Venice.

Unfortunately for the conservative talk show host, the Venice stop didn't go smoothly. Elder was taunted and heckled by bystanders in the area.

At one point, someone threw an egg at Elder during the Venice visit, missing the candidate. The near-messy situation prompted Elder and his team to leave the area.

During a visit to Northridge, Elder later told FOX 11's Phil Shuman he was not overly surprised by the way people in Venice reacted to the candidate's visit.

"I've been down to Skid Row," Elder said. "People are frustrated. People are angry."

Elder added he understands their frustration.

"Many of them are mentally ill. They've been trained and taught that anybody who is Black, who's got a ‘R’ at the end of their name is a villain… that's what the left has done. They've divided this country," Elder told Shuman.

Following his Northridge visit, Elder took to social media revealing that someone allegedly shot the candidate's security detail with a pellet gun before leaving Los Angeles. He also claimed the campaign team was under attack and someone threw projectiles at them.