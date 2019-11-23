El Mirage Police identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting that killed K-9 Koki

article

Officials with the El Mirage Police Department have identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting incident Friday night that killed a police K-9.

According to a statement released early Saturday evening, 38-year-old Joe Ruelas was wanted for Aggravated Assault when officers tried to arrest him at around 5:20 p.m. Friday, in an area near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road when he tried to run from the scene while holding a handgun.

A K-9, identified by El Mirage Police officials as Koki, was sent in to catch Ruelas during the foot pursuit, but Ruelas shot Koki, killing it.

Two officers, police say, returned fire at Ruelas, who then ran out of sight. Ruelas was later found at a hold dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Late El Mirage Police K-9 Koki. (Photo Courtesy: El Mirage Police Department)

"The loss of Koki is no different than the loss of a Police Officer," said El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca, in the statement. "Today the El Mirage Police Department mourns Koki, we lost a brother last night."

A candlelight vigil is set for Koki at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.