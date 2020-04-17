El Mirage Walgreens chosen as drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

article

Starting Friday, an El Mirage Walgreens located near Dysart and Greenway Roads will begin appointment-only drive-thru coronavirus testing.

According to a news release, the testing site will utilize Abbott’s "ID NOW COVID-19" test and individuals will receive results in about 24 hours.

This is the only Walgreens in Maricopa County that has been chosen as a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

“The City of El Mirage is grateful to work with our community partners at Walgreens during this unprecedented time," Mayor Alexis Hermosillo said. "This is a meaningful step towards keeping our community safe and healthy, and I am pleased that our City is working to expand opportunities for testing. I hope this opportunity will significantly help communities throughout the Valley overcome the health crisis we are facing.”

In order to be eligible to receive a test, you must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility criteria established by the CDC and then schedule an appointment at Walgreens.com/findcare.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

