El Mirage Walgreens chosen as drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

By Brent Corrado
Coronavirus in Arizona
HOMESTEAD, FL- FEBRUARY 17: A sign is seen at a Walgreens store on February 17, 2010 in Homestead, Florida. Today, Walgreen Co. announced plans to buy another drug store company, Duane Reade, for $618 million in cash. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Starting Friday, an El Mirage Walgreens located near Dysart and Greenway Roads will begin appointment-only drive-thru coronavirus testing.

According to a news release, the testing site will utilize Abbott’s "ID NOW COVID-19" test and individuals will receive results in about 24 hours.

RELATED: FDA clears rapid test that can detect coronavirus in 5 minutes

This is the only Walgreens in Maricopa County that has been chosen as a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

“The City of El Mirage is grateful to work with our community partners at Walgreens during this unprecedented time," Mayor Alexis Hermosillo said. "This is a meaningful step towards keeping our community safe and healthy, and I am pleased that our City is working to expand opportunities for testing.  I hope this opportunity will significantly help communities throughout the Valley overcome the health crisis we are facing.”

In order to be eligible to receive a test, you must first complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility criteria established by the CDC and then schedule an appointment at Walgreens.com/findcare.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

