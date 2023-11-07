Election 2023: Voters pass all Phoenix bond measures

The city of Phoenix held its first bond election since 2006.

It was up to voters to decide whether to allocate $500 million of investments toward new infrastructure.

The result: All four of Phoenix's general obligation bonds passed.

General obligation bonds, or GO bonds, "help to fund critical infrastructure and rehabilitation needs of City facilities such as parks, libraries, fire and police stations, affordable housing, streets and storm drains," the city's website says.

The first ballot measure will provide $214 million in funding to fire, police, roadway and pedestrian infrastructure projects.

The second would provide over $108 million in funding for libraries, parks, and historic preservation projects.

The third will give more than $114 million in funding for education, economic development, and reducing waste.

And for the fourth, $63 million in funding will go toward affordable housing and senior center projects.

In December 2022, the bonds were presented to and approved by the city council. In June 2023, the mayor and city council voted to propose these bonds to voters in this very election.

