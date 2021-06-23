Elton John's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour coming to Chase Field in 2022

article

Elton John is bringing his final tour to Downtown Phoenix next year.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour will make a stop at Chase Field on November 12, 2022.

"Chase Field continues to establish itself as a premier venue for major acts and it does not get any bigger than Sir Elton John’s farewell tour," said Arizona Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall. "We are really looking forward to working with AEG to host this living legend in front of a sold-out stadium."

Tickets for Elton John's first-ever performance at Chase Field will go on sale June 30 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets will go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m.

You can sign up for the presale event by visiting https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/fans/newsletters/register.

For more information, visit www.EltonJohn.com/Tours.

The Chase Field will mark Elton John's 12th performance in Phoenix, with the first taking place in 1971 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Entertainment Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.