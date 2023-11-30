'Enough is enough': Mail carriers, delivery drivers call for more protections ahead of busy holiday season

With the rush of the holiday season, mail carriers and other delivery drivers are slammed, trying to get gifts delivered on-time, but those gifts make them easy targets for thieves. And many postal workers in the Valley and across the country say they've had enough.

Those postal workers say they're tired of having to worry about their safety and on November 30, a rally was held at the state capitol called "Enough is Enough."

We were told that 10 mail carriers have either been robbed or attacked in the Phoenix area in just the last few years.

It used to be a rare thing, but the National Association of Letter Carriers says it's been happening a lot more. The union wants the U.S. Postal Service to protect their employees more. They're also demanding that county prosecutors pursue long sentences for these criminals.

The USPS just responded, saying they are doing more to protect their employees and that rise in crime nationally isn't just an issue for them. Law enforcement has been working hard to stop postal crimes, and since May, more than 600 people have been arrested.