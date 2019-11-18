Eric Church, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dustin Lynch to headline Country Thunder 2020

article

Country music stars Eric Church, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Dustin Lynch will headline the Country Thunder music festival next year in Florence.

Lynch will perform alongside Travis Denning, Dallas Smith, Meghan Patrick and Filmore on Thursday, April 16.

Combs will perform with Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Seaforth and Drew Parker the following day on April 17.

Brown will take the stage with Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss and Gabby Barrett on Saturday, April 18.

The final day of the music festival will feature Church, alongside Chris Janson, the Randy Rogers Band, Tenille Townes and Austin Jenckes on Sunday, April 19.

