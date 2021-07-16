Event held in Phoenix in solidarity with Cuba protesters

Cuba is seeing its largest protests in recent memory, as thousands of protestors take to the street in opposition of the government there.

Related: Biden calls Cuba protests 'remarkable' and 'a call for freedom'

The protest is taking place amid an economic crisis in the Communist country. Many people voicing anger over shortages of basic goods, as well as how the government is handling the COVID-19 Pandemic. Protestors there are calling for an end to the regime.

The Valley is far away from Cuba, but local residents are standing in solidarity.

Many people at the "Prayer for Cuba" event, including the organizers, are from Cuba, and many of their family members are still in Cuba. People at the event are worried and angry, and that is why they wanted to gather.

"We called the people to have this meeting tonight because we see the need that is in the Cuban community, not only in Arizona but in the Cuban community everywhere. We called to have a pray meeting together because a lot of families are suffering because of what is happening in Cuba. We had a lot of family in Cuba in the middle, and they have been suffering many years," said organizer Rene Rivery.

Advertisement

Organizers say they will be traveling to Washington D.C. and the consulate to gather with other Cubans, in an effort to make sure they are standing in solidarity.