Facebook page of video game company 2K hacked; offensive language posted to page

article

The Facebook page of video game publisher 2K was apparently hacked Friday night.

The first post containing offensive language was posted on the page at 7:29 p.m. (Arizona time). Nine other posts containing offensive language were subsequently posted to the company's Facebook page, as if the posts were by the company itself.

It is unknown if company officials are aware of the attack. The company's Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube pages appear unaffected.

2K is a video game publisher that has published a number of well-known video game titles, including Borderlands, NBA 2K, a number of iterations for the Civilization empire-building game franchise, and a number of the MLB2K games.