'Fallen officers' phone scam going around – how to not fall victim

Another unfortunate phone scam is going around and this time it's asking for community members to donate money for fallen officers.

"Law enforcement does not call individuals and demand or request money under any circumstances," says Cottonwood Police on July 18 in a Facebook post.

Some tips the department offers to prevent falling victim to this scam or one like it are:

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

Stay private.

Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers often make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and similar sites.

Never wire money or provide debit/credit card numbers to a stranger.

Anyone who suspects they might be getting a scam call can contact their local police department's non-emergency line.