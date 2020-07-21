Family asking for help after 44-year-old man went missing

A Valley family is holding on to hope, as the search for a man who went missing over the weekend continues.

Ron Bethsold was last seen on July 17, before he went on a morning hike the next morning.

"It is strange for him to not show up," said Bethsold's brother, Tom Bethsold.

Bethsold disappeared during North Phoenix hike

Bethsold went for a hike at Coyote Basin, near 20th Street and Mariposa Grande in North Phoenix, on July 18. Bethsold's family says he left early, and even received texts from him while on the hike.

"He had texted my mom a few photos of the scenery and things he had seen. She got those texts around 9:00 a.m." said Tom.

Bethsold also told family his phone was running low on battery, and when he didn’t return home that afternoon, the family started to worry, and the search for him began.

"We have been out during the foot search. We have friends with horses and scoured their area," said Tom.

Now, crews with the Maricopa County Sheriff's office are assisting in the search. Family members say Bethsold is an experienced hiker, going out most weekends. That is the one thing giving his family hope he is still out there.

"We are hopeful," said Tom. "He is an outgoing young man. Loves nature, loves being outside. Nice human being. Loves meeting people out on the trail."

The family is asking for any hikers who frequent this area, to help them in their search for Bethsold. His family says they will be out again on the evening of July 21 to continue their efforts.

