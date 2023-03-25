Family Dollar employee shot man to death at west Phoenix store, police say

A Family Dollar employee is now behind bars after he allegedly killed a man at a store near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road earlier this week.

Kevin Salas Madrid, 24, had reportedly been confronting a serial shoplifter moments before he opened fire.

The alleged shoplifter punched Madrid in the face after being told to leave, and witnesses said the store clerk shot the man 10 times in response.

Court documents stated that the 24-year-old continued to shoot the man as he laid on the ground.

"Kevin stated he had made the worst decision of his life," police wrote in his probable cause statement. "Kevin explained he was struck and decided to shot but looking back, he realized it was egregious."

Madrid was booked into jail on second-degree murder charges.

