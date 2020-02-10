Family members remember victim in deadly bar shooting over the weekend

There are new details surrounding a man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Phoenix Bar on Saturday.

The shooting happened at a bar called Loft Again, located near Cave Creek and Greenway Roads. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

That man, identified as 43-year-old Charles Porter, was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Brandon Mitchell. According to court documents obtained by FOX 10, when officers arrived at the bar, they found Mitchell holding a gun in his hand, and Porter unconscious on the ground.

Investigators believe Mitchell assaulted someone outside the bar, and that's when Porter ran in.

Mitchell, according to court documents, later admitted that he shot Porter because Porter was cornering him and would not stop coming toward him.

Police officials say Porter was shot at least five times, and underwent multiple surgeries before he died.

Family members react

Members of Porter's family are still struggling to grasp what happened

"There's nothing anybody can do to bring Chuck back," said Doug Mucklow, Porter's stepfather.

"I still can't believe this is real," said Porter's brother, Alex Mucklow. "Still can't believe this happened, waking up every morning and knowing he's not going to be there."

Both Alex and Doug say after Chuck came back from serving overseas, he wanted to keep his family safe.

"He came back big, and bigger in the heart from the war after fighting through what he got through," said Doug.

"He's definitely one of the greatest men that any of us will ever know, you know what I mean? And how to move forward is going to be hard" said Alex. "He was my everything, you know? Even when I fell off the wagon, I went down my own road, my brother was still there for me. He never gave up on me. Never turned his back. Never told me no."

They say Porter was a father of two young kids, and was going to marry his fiancé in Sedona in April.

"Everybody should know what a wonderful man he really was," said Doug. "Life is too short for all of this. Life is way too short for this kind of crap. It's about raising kids, raising family, raising good people, and people working together to get to where we got to go to get society back in order, because this is just bull. It's bull."