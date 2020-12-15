Family of 9 escapes house fire in Glendale

A family of nine is safe after escaping a fire at their home in Glendale in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, a woman was awoken by crackling noises just after 3:30 a.m. outside the home near 71st Avenue and Glendale. She initially thought it was raining until she saw flames through her window.

The woman grabbed her phone and quickly woke up eight others inside the home and got everyone out safely.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were as tall as the two-story house. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was isolated to the outside of the home.

The nine family members will be displaced from the home and are working with the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.