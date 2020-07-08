Family of slain 29-year-old demands answers from Phoenix PD about his death

The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed by Phoenix Police on July 4th is demanding answers about his death.

James Garcia was sitting in a parked car when officers opened fire, killing him. His death sparked protests since Sunday night.

The only body camera footage released so far is of the moments after the shooting, not from an involved officer's body camera. Garcia's family wants footage straight from the officers involved when it happened.

The officer is seen taking the gun out of Garcia's car. Police say the 29-year-old pointed a gun at officers before the shooting and told them to fire.

Officers had initially responded to a 911 call from a man who said he was stabbed in June. He said the suspect was at a home in the area of 55th and Glenrosa avenues.

That's where police found Garcia parked in the driveway.

Officials haven't confirmed if he's the man the caller referred to, but Garcia's mother, Denise Garcia, says this issue of people of color being killed by police is not a new issue.

"It is not uncommon now that Latinos and Blacks die at the hands of law enforcement as with other police shooting cases. Our family and the community are unjustifiably left in the dark for long periods of time and whether cases are settled or not, I think we can all agree that they long to be settled. Families long to receive answers," his mother said.

"We shouldn't have to march, we shouldn't have to protest. We shouldn't have to experience these moments like the death of James Garcia and many others to get our neighbors our colleagues our coworkers and our elected officials to listen," said Arizona Senator Martin Quezada.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announced on July 7th she wants the FBI to step in and review the shooting.

She also said body camera footage from officer-involved shootings will be released 10-14 days from the incident, rather than a 45-day wait.