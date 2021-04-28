Family pleads for Phoenix hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in after uncle’s death

The Phoenix family of a deadly hit-and-run victim is asking the public for help identifying the suspect who left their uncle for dead.

It's been a week since 51-year-old Marcos Nevarez tried to cross the street at McDowell Road and 65th Avenue before the crash and Phoenix Police are searching for leads.

Investigators released an image of the suspect vehicle and a description of the driver. But still, they need the help of the public to help identify who killed Nevarez.

The family hopes this case doesn't go cold, allowing the suspect to live free.

"I never imagined that he would be gone," said Esther Castillo. She got a knock on her door not knowing what to expect on April 19.

Police delivered the news that her uncle was killed.

Nevarez got hit by a driver of an older light blue Dodge Dakota. It's now believed to have damage on the front passenger side.

Police are looking for the driver described as a woman between 18-25 in age with blonde hair.

"Confused, lost, you know. Obviously, I know he's gone but no other answers. Who did this? Why did they leave?" Castillo said.

Adding, "Maybe she's scared of the police or anything like that, but now it just got worse."

Castillo says her uncle did not have a car and did not live too far away from where he was killed. She calls him a father figure and wants justice for him, asking the suspect to come forward.

"We understand it was an accident, but the thing that's hurting us and killing us is like, how she didn't believe my uncle was human enough to stop," she said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.