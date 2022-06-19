Expand / Collapse search
Father's Day 2022: Deals, discounts at Phoenix-area restaurants

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Taking dad out to eat this Father's Day? Check out these restaurants offering deals in the Phoenix metropolitan area to celebrate:

Angry Crab Shack: This seafood restaurant is offering an all-day happy hour with $1 off bottled beers, $3 Bud Lite and Coors Lite draft, and $5 craft draft beers.

  • Locations in Phoenix, Peoria, Mesa, Scottsdale, Surprise, Goodyear

California Pizza Kitchen: Buy one pizza, pasta or salad on Father's Day and get one free the next time you visit.

  • Locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe

Diego Pops: Dads can get a beer for 1 cent with the purchase of any entrée at this trendy Mexican restaurant.

Foch Café: Fathers will get their first draft beer at this American-European eatery for $1.  

Koibito Poke: This sushi spot is offering a free poke bowl for dads with the purchase of any same-sized bowl.

  • Locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Chandler

McArthur’s Restaurant and Bar: This eatery in the Arizona Biltmore is offering a specialty menu for Father's Day and a free beer with purchase of this entrée - braised short rib, polenta, and grilled broccolini.

Pedal Haus Brewery: Fathers get a discounted prime rib dinner - a 10 ounce prime rib and baked potato for $29. The deal starts at 4 p.m. until supplies last.

  • Locations in Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler

Society by EVO: This upscale restaurant and bar is offering 10% off for families taking dad out for a meal.

Streets of New York: Dads get a free dessert with any purchase of an entrée at this Arizona-based pizzeria.

  • Locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Glendale, Peoria

Z’Tejas Southwest Grill: This Mexican-Southwestern joint is giving fathers their first drink for free.