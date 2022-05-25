FBI investigating the death of a person in border patrol's custody in Arizona

An investigation is underway after a person died in border patrol custody in southern Arizona.

The incident happened around noon on May 24 near Pan American Avenue and 5th Street in the border city, Douglas.

Details are limited, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirms the death was the result of an agent's use of force. There's no word yet on the victim's identity, or how exactly the incident unfolded.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

