FD: 13-year-old rescued from Mesa apartment fire; passerby jumped into action to help residents evacuate

Firefighters say a 13-year-old boy was not seriously injured after being rescued from an apartment fire in Mesa.

According to Mesa Fire and Medical, two Mesa Police officers saw smoke coming from the fire on May 20 near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive and quickly rescued the teenager.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after and searched for any additional victims before extinguishing the fire, which had spread into an attic and an apartment next door.

The teen was treated at the scene and released to his parents.

An 84-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Ten people have been displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Passerby jumped into action

In all, 10 people were affected by the fire, but they are safe and sound, thanks to some quick-thinking police officers, firefighters, and an everyday person who was in the right place, at the right time.

Michael Elliott was driving to work when he saw the flames and smoke coming from the apartment building.

"I dialed 911 and I'm kind of waiting, but I pull up and there's a woman outside. She was a little nervous and frantic about getting her dogs out," said Elliot.

Elliott says he helped get the dogs out, and started knocking on more doors.

"Banging on the doors, telling everyone 'hey there's a fire, you need to evacuate,'" said Elliot.

Later on, the Mesa Police officers arrived. They also started to knock on doors, and even kicked one door in.

"Once they kicked it in, we saw it looked obstructed a bit, and we saw a boy knocking on his glass. He was right there, front-facing, and the cop grabbed like a hydroflask or something and broke the window, got the boy out. His hands were bleeding, I don't think he had shoes on," said Elliott.

The teen was worried about his family and dog, and asking for his phone.

"I said 'hey, don't worry about your phone. The police and fire guys will take care of your stepdad and dog. You come with me,'" said Elliott. "I went to my car grabbed some towels. Hhis hands were bleeding, and I grabbed shoes from my truck. He was barefoot."

Elliott eventually resumed his trip to work. He arriving a few minutes late, but his boss was very understanding.

"He asked me if I ate my Wheaties that day. I think my wife has the impression I was dragging people out of burning buildings, and I never take for granted what firefighters, police officers, first responders do for us," said Elliott.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.