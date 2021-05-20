Mesa man wins over $1M on slot machine at We-Ko-Pa Casino

article

A Mesa man is waking up a lot richer after hitting it big at an Arizona casino.

Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on a dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa-Casino Resort on Wednesday night.

Casino officials say receiving a payout this large on a slot machine is very rare.

(We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort)

"I was just about to leave and decided to put another hundred-dollar bill in there," Munoz said on May 19. "Then I hit the Wheel of Fortune, the big one. I'm really excited and can't believe it – I'm still pinching myself. I have no words."

Munoz, a husband and father, has been a cardholder at the casino since last year.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.