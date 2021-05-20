Mesa man wins over $1M on slot machine at We-Ko-Pa Casino

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Mesa man wins over $1M on slot machine at We-Ko-Pa Casino

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort)

FORT McDOWELL, Ariz. - A Mesa man is waking up a lot richer after hitting it big at an Arizona casino.

Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on a dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa-Casino Resort on Wednesday night.

Casino officials say receiving a payout this large on a slot machine is very rare.

(We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort)

"I was just about to leave and decided to put another hundred-dollar bill in there," Munoz said on May 19. "Then I hit the Wheel of Fortune, the big one. I'm really excited and can't believe it – I'm still pinching myself. I have no words."

Munoz, a husband and father, has been a cardholder at the casino since last year.

