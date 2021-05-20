PD: 2 dead, woman injured in Phoenix shooting

Two men are dead and a woman is injured after police say a suspect shot into a vehicle in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, two men and two women were in a vehicle at about 10 p.m. on May 19 near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road when they were approached by a man on foot.

An argument ensued and the suspect fired gunshots into the vehicle.

Both men inside the vehicle suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

One of the women was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.