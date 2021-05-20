Expand / Collapse search
PD: 2 dead, woman injured in Phoenix shooting

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Police investigating overnight shootings

It was a busy night for police as they are investigating two shootings in Phoenix. The first shooting happened at around midnight near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police have not released any information on the shooting, however, one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance. The second shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Dunlap. Police have not released any information on this shooting.

PHOENIX - Two men are dead and a woman is injured after police say a suspect shot into a vehicle in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, two men and two women were in a vehicle at about 10 p.m. on May 19 near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road when they were approached by a man on foot.

An argument ensued and the suspect fired gunshots into the vehicle.

Both men inside the vehicle suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

One of the women was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

