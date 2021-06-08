Suspects in custody following pursuit in Phoenix

Police have detained several suspects after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were in pursuit of a pickup truck traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

Video from SkyFOX showed a person in the bed of the truck as it traveled along I-10 into Phoenix. DPS said the driver of the truck fled from a trooper attempting a traffic stop on I-10 in Pinal County.

The pursuit came to an end near I-17 and Central Avenue and suspects could be seen running from the truck before they were taken into police custody.

"The vehicle exited the freeway and the occupants bailed in the area of Buckeye Road and 4th Street," Sgt. Jimmy Chavez said on June 8. "The driver and other occupants have been taken into custody."

Investigators say the driver is a U.S. citizen and the other two suspects are undocumented immigrants.

