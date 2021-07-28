FD: 85-year-old man dies after being found unresponsive in Glendale pool

An 85-year-old man was found unresponsive in a Glendale pool Wednesday night, the fire department said, and he died after rescue crews weren't able to revive him.

Glendale Fire Captain Anthony Valverde said the incident happened near Beardsley Road and 67th Avenue.

"Fire crews tried all efforts to resuscitate the patient and unfortunately the patient did not survive. Patient was not transported to hospital," Valverde said.

It's not known how the man got into the pool.

The man has not been identified.

