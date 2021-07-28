Man, firefighter hospitalized after Peoria hazmat situation with chlorine
article
PEORIA, Ariz. - A five-gallon bucket of chlorine reportedly exploded at a Peoria home on Wednesday afternoon and it caused hazmat situation, the fire department said.
The incident happened near Beardsley Road and 109th Avenue.
"An adult male stated a five gallon bucket of chlorine exploded at a residence. He was transported in stable condition," a Tweet read from the department.
The man's home was evacuated and neighbors sheltered in place during the incident.
The department says a firefighter was taken to the hospital and is stable after exposure to the chemical.
There's no information on the explosion or the damage that it caused.
