FD: Family of 6 displaced by house fire in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
PHOENIX - A fire has forced a family of six out of their Phoenix home.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home just before 7 a.m. on May 11 near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered flames coming from the back of the home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and made sure everyone was out of the home.

The fire reportedly started in the laundry room, but investigators are working to determine the exact cause and origin of the fire.

Crisis teams are working with the family to find them a place to stay.

No firefighters were injured.

