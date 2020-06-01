FD: Tree trimmer believed to be dead after coming in contact with power lines

article

Firefighters say a worker is believed to be dead after coming in contact with power lines while trimming palm trees in the backyard of Phoenix home.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the worker is not responsive or showing signs of life at the home near 28th Street and Campbell Avenue.

Recovery efforts are underway and the power company is responding to the scene to secure the electrical lines.

