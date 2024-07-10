Expand / Collapse search
Fentanyl drug bust in Prescott leads to 2 arrests thanks to police K9, Kato

Published  July 10, 2024 4:27pm MST
Kato the police K9 alongside the evidence he uncovered during a traffic stop. (Prescott Valley Police Department photo)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Two people were arrested and nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills were taken off the streets in Prescott, thanks in part to a police K9 named Kato.

According to a release, officers led Kato for a sniff around a vehicle during a traffic stop when the K9 detected the presence of narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found more than 38 pounds of meth and 20,000 fentanyl pills. 

The two people arrested were identified as 33-year-old Erik Zamora-Bernal and 18-year-old Eduardo Ramierez, both from Phoenix.

They were each charged with several felonies for narcotics-related crimes.