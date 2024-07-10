Fentanyl drug bust in Prescott leads to 2 arrests thanks to police K9, Kato
article
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Two people were arrested and nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills were taken off the streets in Prescott, thanks in part to a police K9 named Kato.
According to a release, officers led Kato for a sniff around a vehicle during a traffic stop when the K9 detected the presence of narcotics.
A subsequent search of the vehicle found more than 38 pounds of meth and 20,000 fentanyl pills.
The two people arrested were identified as 33-year-old Erik Zamora-Bernal and 18-year-old Eduardo Ramierez, both from Phoenix.
They were each charged with several felonies for narcotics-related crimes.