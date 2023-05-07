Fiery wrong-way crash on I-10 in Phoenix leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt

Two people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The collision happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the freeway near 7th Avenue. The roadway has been shut down, and there is no estimated time to reopen.

Initials reports suggest that a wrong-way was coming through the tunnel at a high rate of speed when it collided with another car going the opposite direction.

The drivers of both cars died from their injuries.

A FOX 10 viewer recorded the moments witnesses tried to help the victims of a deadly wrong-way crash on I-10.

A third car struck the wrong-way vehicle, and three occupants inside were hospitalized but are expected to survive. Two women, ages 57 and 32, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. A third survivor was treated and is in stable condition.

Viewer video showed witnesses getting out of their cars trying to free the victims from the wreckage.

I-10 eastbound is closed at I-17, and the ramp from I-17 to I-10 is also shut down.