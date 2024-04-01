Final Four: Bars, restaurants, and public safety officials say they are prepared

There’s been a near constant stream of global events being held at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium over the years, and on Monday, public safety officials gathered to say they are prepared and ready for the next big event: the NCAA Final Four.

"Arizona has a well-earned reputation for successfully hosting major sporting events," said Governor Katie Hobbs.

While Glendale is not on the schedule for another Super Bowl or another Final Four after this week, officials are certain more will come and, they say they will make sure those events are safe.

"Have there been any threats you’ve communicated?" Jarod Brown with FBI Phoenix was asked.

"No. I mean, there’s always concern right? We wake up concerned. That’s the nature of our business, but at the end of the day, no. Everything we can see here, at the planning has been set up, the NCAA‘s been a tremendous partner. We don’t see that there’s gonna be anything abnormal. You’re gonna come and have a great time," Brown replied.

Besides the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four, the stadium also played host to the launch of Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour. While it has been a busy year for State Farm Stadium, officials weighed in on whether there could be a lull in activity now.

"It’s interesting because it’s competitive to get these events, and so we want to be in the regular rotation of all the major events. The major concerts, all sorts of things," said Jay Parry with the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee. "We need the planning time as well, right? We gotta regroup. We gotta look at how we gonna elevate our game for the next one, so we make good use of the time, no matter what. We have the WNBA All-Star coming this July, and then, we have the women’s Final Four and 2026, so we’ll be ready to go."

"People keep seeing the success we’re having here, and how easy it is to work with the city in this group. We’ll have more events," said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers.

State Farm Stadium is turning 18 years old this year, and we asked Glendale's mayor on how the stadium will compete for future events, such as future editions of the Super Bowl. The mayor says the facility keeps being invested in, and there is one thing no other major stadium in America has that Arizona has: the weather.

Phoenix area businesses get ready for NCAA spectators

Meanwhile, Scott Hibler with The Spot at Arcadia said they are trying to get as much business as they can this week.

"We are constantly pushing things to drive traffic," said Hibler. "We have discounts for the events going on during games. We have special drinks, special shots."

Hibler talked about the impact sports events like the Final Four can have on Valley businesses.

"Massive, the amount of the impact that has on local businesses," Hibler said. "The city of phoenix and everyone does an amazing job to bring these major events here. It’s a direct impact."