Fire destroys multi-million dollar home in Paradise Valley

A fire tore through a multi-million dollar Paradise Valley home on Saturday afternoon near 36th Street and Camelback Road.

"We found a tremendous amount of fire and smoke already working within this house," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

Firefighters say the fire started in the attic around 1:30 p.m. and quickly spread.

"Unfortunately, the amount of fire pushed us out of this home. The entire attic from end to end, kind of working fire, we just can't put firefighters underneath that amount of fire," McDade said.

The fire sent a lot of smoke into the air that could be seen across the Valley.

Crews from the Phoenix and Scottsdale fire departments tackled the flames. Firefighters on a ladder truck doused the fire, spraying water on the home with a Spanish-style roof from above.

"This will look like a total loss to this home. It's a large, at least 6 to 7,000-square-foot, home," McDade said.

Video shows some of the damage to the home and cars parked on the property. A man who was there at the time safely made it out.

"So when firefighters arrived on scene, there was an individual, a father, who was watching the home for his son and daughter-in-law, and he was able to make it out," he said.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

"The homeowner is telling us now that they're just completing a very long, extensive remodel so that's where fire investigators will start," McDade said.

Property records show the home is valued at more than $4.3 million.

Map of the area where the fire started: