Fire destroys multiple west Phoenix homes under construction

Firefighters in west Phoenix have extinguished a large fire that destroyed several homes under construction overnight.

Phoenix, Avondale, Tolleson and Glendale fire crews responded to an area near Loop 101 and Indian School Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Four new homes under construction were engulfed in flames, officials said.

Since the structures were newly made, no one was displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

