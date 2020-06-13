Firefighters battle 100-acre fire in Phoenix, winds becoming an issue

The Phoenix Fire Department and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are battling a 100-acre fire Saturday night where high winds are becoming an issue.

Just before 7:30 p.m., authorities said they were responding to the fire near Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive.

High winds blowing in the northeast direction is causing the fire to spread, crews say.

There's no word on what the cause of the fire might be.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.