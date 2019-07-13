Five flamingo chicks take first their steps at Oregon Zoo in adorable video

Five flamingo chicks were welcomed to the world at the Oregon Zoo.

They all range from one week to just a few days old, but they have a lot to say. The zoo shared video showing them trying to balance on their two little legs. Their adorable little squeaks could be heard throughout their adorable attempts.

Zoo officials said the eggs came from the San Diego zoo Safari Park. They are being hand-reared by are staff, and eating nine times a day.

They will stay behind-the-scenes in the Oregon Zoo's bird nursery for now, but are scheduled to join the adult flamingos for the public to see later this summer.

