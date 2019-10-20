Flagstaff police arrest man suspected of arson at a Walmart store

article

Police in Flagstaff have arrested a man suspected of deliberately setting a fire at a Walmart store.

They announced Monday that Cody Yazzie has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He's also accused of endangerment, giving false information to law enforcement and two drug charges plus an unrelated arrest warrant for trespassing.

Police responded to the scene near Interstate 40 and Fourth Street around 3 a.m. Saturday and reported heavy smoke inside the store and the sprinkler system activated.



Store employees told police that a man was seen leaving sections of the store where the fire started.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, the suspect was observed on surveillance video leaving the clothing and fabric aisles at the Walmart store.

"Seconds after he was seen leaving those aisles, smoke was seen coming from the clothes and fabric followed by the sprinklers," stated FPD's Charles Hernandez II. "The male subject then walked towards the front of the store and attempted to shoplift a shopping cart full of camping items but was stopped by security. The male subject then fled the scene on foot."



Police say a witness identified the possible suspect as Yazzie, who was found Saturday night at a camping area and evidence led to his arrest.

Yazzie is jailed on $250,000 bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer yet.