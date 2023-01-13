Flagstaff police investigating death of a man hit by a train

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a train in Flagstaff.

They said the man was hit near Route 66 and Fanning Drive on Wednesday night and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff, according to police.

Authorities said they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Flagstaff PD at 928-774-1414.

Police said it is unlawful and unsafe for pedestrians to be on railroad tracks unless at a crossing.

