Flash flood watches cover much of Arizona; rain, snow on tap

Flash flood watches have been issued for much of Arizona due to expected showers and thunderstorms while higher elevations in the north, east and south may be getting snow.

The National Weather Service says a wet and cold weather pattern from a series of storm systems would begin Tuesday with precipitation increasing Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday night before decreasing through Friday afternoon.

Flash flood watches on Tuesday covered all of Arizona except for the northeast, where a winter storm watch and a winter weather advisory were issued.

Sandbags have been made available to residents at many different locations in the Valley.

