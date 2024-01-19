Flashlight damages $14M F-35 engine at Luke Air Force Base

A flashlight left behind during maintenance work is responsible for damaging the engine of a $14 million F-35 at Luke Air Force Base, officials said.

According to a report from the Air Force Aircraft Investigation Board, the incident happened on March 15 last year.

The jet was undergoing some maintenance work and a three-member team failed to complete a tool kit inventory. When the jet's engine was restarted, the flashlight was ingested, causing damage "beyond repair."

"The Board President found by a preponderance of evidence that a handheld flashlight caused the damage to the aircraft," the report said.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Map of Luke Air Force Base