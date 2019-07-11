Florida church is a 'total loss' after fire caused by lightning strike

A Florida church caught on fire after it was struck by lightning, officials said.

Okaloosa County first responders said the lightning strike occurred from storms on Tuesday, causing a massive fire at the First Baptist Church of Milligan in Baker. The town is located in the Florida Panhandle.

According to a post on the church's Facebook page, the scorched building is a complete loss. The roof of the church was destroyed, reports Northwest Florida Daily News.

"The building may be gone, but the church is the people," the post read. "Please keep us in your prayers."

The church was located at 5238 Old River Road. There was no one in the church at the time of the fire, according to the Daily News.

The severe weather occurred as a low pressure system heads to the Gulf of Mexico, but not before traveling over northwest Florida and lower Alabama. The system is expected to turn into a tropical depression by the end of the week.