Florida police officer delivers grocery order following arrest of fugitive delivery driver

A video is circulating on social media showing Titusville Police officers fulfilling a grocery order.

In the video, a female officer can be seen ringing a doorbell and saying, "Hello, uh, you ordered groceries?"

The homeowner responded, "Yes." The officer says, "Your driver got arrested, so we're delivering your groceries."

Joe Neu is the homeowner. He said, "They definitely went above and beyond and did a wonderful job."

MORE HEADLINES:

He expressed his gratitude to the men and women in blue who informed his wife that they would help deliver the order on Tuesday. The officers are seen on camera bringing in grocery bag after grocery bag to make sure the food will not go to waste as they carry out their arrest of suspect Richard Robertson.

Robertson was wanted on felony charges in Texas and Florida, an arrest affidavit said. When officers spotted his car, they pulled him over, arrested him, and finished his delivery job.

In a statement sent to FOX35, Titusville Police wrote, "Titusville Police were successful in the arrest of a wanted felon off the city streets. However, we remain compassionate and appreciative of our citizens, and we’re happy to complete the delivery of paid groceries to a valued community member."

"My dad was a police officer when I was growing up, so I have the utmost respect for them, so when I saw that, it was wonderful to see," Neu said.