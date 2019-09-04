Florida police safely bring down American flag drenched by rain from Hurricane Dorian

Standing in heavy rain, two Florida police officers executed a unique Hurricane Dorian rescue: lowering an American flag to safety.

This video, taken by a Sanford Police Department officer and posted to Facebook, shows two officers in yellow raincoats lowering a U.S. flag at an American Legion in Sanford, Florida, on the night of Tuesday, September 3.

“Officers made contact with the Commander of the lodge, who thanked us for reaching out and authorized us to take the flag down,” the Sanford Police Department said in its Facebook post.