Former AZ corrections officer arrested after police seize fentanyl, meth, PCP during traffic stop

Officials with the Cottonwood Police Department say they have arrested two people, including a former officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections, for various alleged drug-related offenses following a traffic stop.

In a statement released on Jan. 16, Sgt. Cody Savage with Cottonwood Police said the traffic stop happened on the night of Jan. 15.

"Law enforcement officers observed several items inside the vehicle during the traffic stop that raised suspicions of illegal activity, read a portion of the statement. "A subsequent probable cause search uncovered a significant quantity of various illicit drugs and items, strongly suggesting the involvement of the two suspects in drug sales."

Sgt. Savage said the following items were seized from the vehicle:

One handgun

1,035 Fentanyl pills

7.2 grams of powder fentanyl

15.2 grams of meth

One gram of PCP

2.5 Alprazolam pills (also known as Xanax)

Two 10ml vials of testosterone

Suspects identified

(Photo Courtesy: Cottonwood Police Department)

Cottonwood Police have identified the two suspects arrested as Ryan Michael Epperson, 25, and Deanna Epperson-Fleming, 47. Epperson-Fleming was identified as a former officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Epperson is accused of the following, according to officials:

A count of possessing narcotic drugs for sale

Three counts of possessing dangerous drugs for sale

Four counts of possessing drug paraphernalia

A count of possessing a firearm during a felony drug offense

A count of possessing a firearm while designated as a prohibited possessor

Meanwhile, Cottonwood Police officials say Epperson-Fleming is accused of the following:

A count of possessing of narcotic drugs for sale

Three counts of possessing dangerous drugs for sale

Four counts of possessing drug paraphernalia

A count of possessing a firearm during a felony drug offense

A count of having an open alcohol container in the passenger compartment

