Former foster family in Arizona adopts siblings

May is National Foster Care Month, and currently, there are close to 14,000 Arizona children in foster care, and only about 3,000 licensed foster families.

The need is great, but some families are stepping up. One of those families is a former foster family who adopted siblings.

Patty, 10, feels safe with her dad Jeff Gaskill, who she calls Scooby, and mom Jeanie Gaskill, who she calls Mamacita or Jeania.

Before settling in with the Gaskills, it was a tough road for Patty and her older brother, Johnathan.

"Just imagine any kid you know, how they would feel if they were suddenly separated from their family," Jeanie said. "That’s exactly how every kid feels."

The siblings were in the system for four years.

"I wanted to be foster parents because I always kind of did," Jeanie said. "I wanted to be a foster parent and adoptive parent."

Through Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, the Gaskills were identified as a home that might work well. It did work well, and the siblings were officially adopted in December of 2021.

"Once they were able to settle in and were able to stop thinking about ‘where am I going next, and who am I going to be living with?’ they could concentrate on school, Jeanie said.

"The more people that are aware of it the better," Jeff said. "It has been a wonderful experience for us. I don't know if it’s that way for everyone, but make a difference if you can."

The Dave Thomas Foundation for adoption has been committed to helping children get adopted.

Through the month of May, if you scan a QR code on a bag from Wendy’s, one scan means Coca Cola and Dr. Pepper will donate $5 to the foundation.