Former FOX 10 anchor Kari Lake files paperwork to run for governor

Former FOX 10 anchor Kari Lake has filed paperwork to run for governor in the state of Arizona in 2022.

While Lake did not announce her run for governor on her social media platforms, the Arizona Secretary of State's website confirms she filed a statement of interest on June 1. Also, Lake's website www.karilake.com, shows a logo with "Kari Lake for Governor" and options to donate to her campaign.

Former Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake joins two other Republicans who launched their campaigns last month. Lake has been widely seen as a possible candidate since leaving her job in March and criticizing a media landscape that she contends needs more balance.

She has publicly embraced conservative ideals, retweeting the account of the Arizona Senate’s unprecedented audit of former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona and other border states and tweeting about the lack of border security and mask mandates.

Earlier on June 1, the former television anchor shared a video on her Facebook page from Prager U, along with a caption that ended with "more announcements soon."

Lake worked for KSAZ-TV for 22 years until she announced her retirement from news in March of 2021.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's term ends Jan. 1, 2023, as he's prohibited to run for a third consecutive term per Arizona state law.

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and developer Karrin Taylor Robson announced their intent to seek the GOP nomination in May

Marco Lopez, who was one of the youngest people ever elected mayor of a U.S. city and rose rapidly to a senior position in President Barack Obama’s administration, announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

