Former head of Arizona prison guard union gets prison for embezzling $134K in funds

article

The former president of the union that represents Arizona corrections officers has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for embezzling money from the union treasury, the Arizona Attorney General’s office announced Friday.

Darren Sikes, 60, was president of the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association from 2016 to 2019 and used the union’s funds on personal expenses. He was ordered to repay $134,000 to the union. He spent the money on items including a patio on his home and a vehicle.

Sikes pleaded guilty to three felonies, including fraud and two theft counts, and was sentenced on Thursday.

Sikes’ daughter, Samantha Sikes, 25, was also charged in the case. She was formerly the union secretary and also pleaded guilty in July to fraud and two theft counts and was sentenced to five years’ probation. She was ordered to pay restitution of $23,074 to the union, court records show.

A call seeking comment from the union’s executive director wasn’t immediately returned on Friday. The union represents many of the approximately 5,000 state corrections officers.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







