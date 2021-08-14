Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye dies at 70

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
15
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 6:22 PM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:26 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:19 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:52 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 4:36 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 4:40 PM MST until SAT 6:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:28 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 7:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:32 PM MST until SAT 7:30 PM MST, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 6:30 PM MST, New River Mesa

Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye dies at 70

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Navajo Nation
FOX 10 Phoenix
Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye article

Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye

NAVAJO NATION - Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye died of natural causes on Aug. 13, government officials said in a news release a day later.

He died at the age of 70 in Flagstaff.

President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer send their condolences to his loved ones, saying in part, "We pray that you take comfort in knowing that your husband and father is now with God. Mr. Begaye was a very humble and loving person, who overcame adversities at a young age and turned to his faith to become a loving family man, a Vietnam veteran, and a great leader for his people."

After Begaye served in the US Army, he became a substance abuse counselor. Prior to being elected President, he served as a local school board member, President and Secretary/Treasurer for Kaibeto Chapter, and two terms as the Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.

Begaye was the President of the Navajo Nation from 1999-2003, serving with former Vice President Taylor McKenzie, M.D.

Begaye is survived by his wife, Marie Begaye, and five children. Their oldest son passed away in 2014. 

Flags on the Navajo Nation will be at half-staff and memorial services are pending.

More Navajo Nation news:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: