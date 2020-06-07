Former NFL wide-receiver Reche Caldwell shot, killed in Tampa, according to reports

article

One person is dead following a shooting in Tampa Saturday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police would not confirm the identity of the man who died, but TMZ is reporting that it was Reche Caldwell, a former NFL wide-receiver and Florida Gator.

Police said they were called to the 3600 block of E. Hanna Ave. for a report of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found an adult man with a gunshot wound in the front yard of the home.

Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to TPD, this does not appear to be a random act, but it is early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop a case.

Advertisement

Anyone who may have information that could assist this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.

Caldwell was a 2nd round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft after a stellar career at the University of Florida.

He played 6 years in the NFL for the Chargers, Patriots and Redskins -- and was a part of the New England team that lost to the Colts in the 2006 AFC Championship.

This is a developing story.

