Former NY Giants player Korey Cunningham, 28, found dead in NJ home

The New York Giants announced the passing of former offensive tackle Korey Cunningham on Friday after he was reportedly found dead at his home in New Jersey. He was just 28.

The team released a statement remembering Cunningham as a "vital part" of the locker room.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates."

Korey Cunningham, #70 of the New York Giants, in action against the Carolina Panthers during a pre-season football game at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Cunningham’s death was first reported by RLS Media. According to the report, emergency services responded to a residence in Clifton, New Jersey , at around 3:30 p.m. in response to reports of an unconscious man.

The cause of death was not known.

A star left tackle at Cincinnati, Cunningham was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

After his rookie season where he started in six games, Cunningham was traded to the New England Patriots , where he played for two seasons before signing with the Giants in 2021.

He did not play last season but appeared in 31 NFL games throughout his career.