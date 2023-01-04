Fountain Hills shooting suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes into power box

A police chase in Fountain Hills ended in a crash that knocked out power to several businesses on Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to an area near Pueblo and Grande Boulevard just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 on a shooting call.

"Responding deputies learned that a vehicle was following another vehicle and shooting at them," MCSO said in a statement.

The suspect was eventually located but tried to flee from law enforcement. He would later crash his car into a power box, causing businesses to lose electricity in the area.

Deputies say the man again tried to run away from the scene of the accident before finally getting arrested at a Denny's parking lot near Saguaro and Shea Boulevard.

The suspect's name was not released. No injuries were reported.

